In the News: Dougherty Family College Investing in Transfer Student Success

The University of St. Thomas Dougherty Family College was recently featured in an article from Inside Higher Ed about investing in long-term success for students who transfer between community colleges and four-year universities.

From the story:

In fall 2022, upward transfers from community colleges to universities fell 7.5% year over year and 14.5% relative to fall 2020, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Transfer continues to be a challenge for many students due to institutional barriers that force them to navigate the process alone.

To improve the transfer experience for students as well as retention and graduation rates, colleges and universities can establish partnerships and solutions that reinforce the transfer pipeline. ...