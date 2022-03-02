In the News: Dr. Artika Tyner on President Biden's Supreme Court Nomination

Law professor Dr. Artika Tyner reflected for KARE 11 News on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.



From the article: For St. Thomas law professor Dr. Artika Tyner, this is especially meaningful.



"During my lifetime, I saw the Minnesota courts becoming more diverse," Tyner said. "I saw it making way for a Judge Bransford, a Judge Alexander, a Judge Lane. So I saw women and that representation of Black excellence. I remember even as a young girl, I felt inspired as I read about Justice Thurgood Marshall. I would tell my mother, 'That could be me one day.' So I'm excited that this will help to inspire young people of all backgrounds, of all skin colors, to think about the possibility of what they can do."



It is Jackson's experience that also makes her stand out. She currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which she was named to by President Biden.



Watch the interview here: