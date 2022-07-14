In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on Future Minneapolis Police Reform

Dr. Yohuru Williams spoke with KSTP-TV on future reforms in the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). Residents met at the Windom Recreation Center on July 10 to voice opinions on a legal consent decree involving the MPD and Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

From the story: University of St. Thomas professor, Dr. Yohuru Williams, told the audience that there have been promises of reform at MPD over many decades and the new consent decree will be a critical first step toward actually accomplishing reform this time around.

“Because this criminal, racialized criminal justice system has been a problem for a long time,” said Williams. “The work that you do today, the thinking that we are asking you to do around the consent decree, is grounded in the idea that we, as a community, have to reimagine policing. We have to move away from policing and talk about public safety.”