In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on Racism in American Schools

Founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative, Dr. Yohuru Williams, was interviewed by Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC Politics Nation about racism within American school systems. Williams, Distinguished University Chair and Professor of History at the University of St. Thomas, discussed the 14 states that have created laws to limit how race is being taught as well as the importance of having support from teacher unions and civil rights groups.
Williams posted Feb. 20 about the interview on his LinkedIn page.