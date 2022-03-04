Yohuru Williams, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, speaks at the Murphy Institute's MLK Racial Justice Discussion event in Schulze Atrium at the School of Law in Minneapolis on April 16, 2018.
In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on Trayvon Martin and the Black Lives Matter Movement

Founding Director of the Racial Justice Movement Dr. Yohuru Williams joined NBCLX News to discuss the impact that the death of Trayvon Martin had on the Black Lives Matter movement. Williams compares the Black Lives Matter movement to past movements including groups such as the Black Panthers.

Watch the interview below:

