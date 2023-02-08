In the News: Eddy Rojas on New Diversity Leadership Master’s Program

Eddy Rojas , executive vice president and provost for the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with USA Today about the new diversity leadership master’s program that the university is offering starting fall 2023.

The University of St. Thomas, which has campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, is in the process of launching a DEI master’s program. “It is time for us, as a society, to move from empathy to action,” says Eddy Rojas, executive vice president and provost of the Catholic university.