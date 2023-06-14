In the News: Eddy Rojas on the Benefits of Diversity Leadership Education

Eddy Rojas, executive vice president and provost for the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with Workforce Monitor about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, and the university’s new Master of Arts in Diversity Leadership program.

From the story:

The University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, is one of few universities offering a master’s degree in diversity leadership. The brand-new program geared toward students who are working full time will begin in the fall, and the university is accepting new students now on a rolling basis.

Eddy Rojas, executive vice president and provost of the university, was surprised to see the range of students who are interested in enrolling, including international students.