In the News: Mahmoud Kabalan Discusses St. Thomas Microgrid at Finding Forward Event

Mahmoud Kabalan, electrical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, was recently mentioned in T&D World in an article about the Finding Forward event with Xcel Energy President Ryan Long, and the Center for Microgrid Research on the university's St. Paul campus.

From the story:

Under Dr. Mahmoud Kabalan, associate professor of electrical engineering and the founding director of the Center for Microgrid Research at the University of St. Thomas, the university has deployed a pilot microgrid on campus and aims to improve it in coming years.