In the News: Mahmoud Kabalan Discusses St. Thomas Microgrid at Finding Forward Event

Mahmoud Kabalan, electrical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, was recently mentioned in T&D World in an article about the Finding Forward event with Xcel Energy President Ryan Long, and the Center for Microgrid Research on the university's St. Paul campus.
From the story:
Under Dr. Mahmoud Kabalan, associate professor of electrical engineering and the founding director of the Center for Microgrid Research at the University of St. Thomas, the university has deployed a pilot microgrid on campus and aims to improve it in coming years.
Long finds potential in new modular nuclear reactors, which use molten salt and are safer and smaller as compared to the existing reactors. While Long expects Xcel’s energy transformation to progress with the recent major coal plant decommissioning, Kabalan focuses to work on climate change path and new promising technologies.