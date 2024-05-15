In the News: Excerpt From Christopher Michaelson’s New Book Featured in Fast Company

Christopher Michaelson, business ethics professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently co-authored a book called Is Your Work Worth It? How to Think About Meaningful Work about the future of work and finding meaning in daily life. An excerpt from the book was recently featured in Fast Company.

Economists from Adam Smith to John Maynard Keynes have been predicting for centuries that machines would free us up for lives of leisure, a condition Keynes described as “technological unemployment,” and estimated that by 2030 people would need to work only 15 hours per week. More recently, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab coined the term Fourth Industrial Revolution to portray a future in which machines might usurp manual labor, and artificial intelligence could render knowledge workers jobless, bringing about an existential crisis and survival angst.