In the News: Eddy Rojas on the New Diversity Leadership Master’s Program at the University of St. Thomas

Dr. Eddy Rojas , executive vice president and provost at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with Jordana Green from WCCO Radio about the importance of diversity leadership and the all-new master’s program that St. Thomas is offering.

“We bring in quite a bit of innovation in this program and we are very excited and proud that we are able to launch this fall. It is an accessible degree, designed to equip current and prospective leaders with multidisciplinary knowledge and tools necessary to effectively implement diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations.”