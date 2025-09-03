In the News: Erica Embury on Opportunities at Dougherty Family College

Erica Embury, associate director of admissions for Dougherty Family College, spoke to WCCO Radio host Sheletta Brundidge about the opportunities for young scholars at Dougherty Family College.
From the story:
Do you have a child that’s looking at colleges? If you need a different pathway than signing up at an expensive four-year institution, Erica Embury, associate director of admissions for St. Thomas’ Dougherty Family College, is here to provide a possible solution.
“When finding the right college for students, I think it’s important to find a place they feel at home,” Embury said. “It’s so easy to get lost in the shuffle at college. That’s why DFC is so unique. Students don’t get lost here. They are part of a tight-knit community, where they have a sense of belonging.”