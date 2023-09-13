In the News: Ernie Owens on Target’s Flexible Work Policy

Ernie Owens, management professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal about return-to-office mandates and Target’s decision to not force employees back in to its corporate offices.
From the story:
Major corporations across the U.S. are now requiring employees to return to their offices, but Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) is a holdout in calling its corporate workers back to the company’s Nicollet Mall headquarters in downtown Minneapolis.
Among those enforcing return-to-office mandates are two of Target’s biggest national competitors, Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Walmart Inc., (NYSE: WMT), with both retailers expressing the need for more in-person collaboration.
Those moves illustrate a reprioritization of corporate culture, said Ernie Owens, associate professor in the Department of Management at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.
Owens points to this famous quote from management consultant and writer Peter Drucker: “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.”