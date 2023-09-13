In the News: Ernie Owens on Target’s Flexible Work Policy

Ernie Owens, management professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal about return-to-office mandates and Target’s decision to not force employees back in to its corporate offices.

From the story:

Major corporations across the U.S. are now requiring employees to return to their offices, but Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) is a holdout in calling its corporate workers back to the company’s Nicollet Mall headquarters in downtown Minneapolis.

Among those enforcing return-to-office mandates are two of Target’s biggest national competitors, Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Walmart Inc., (NYSE: WMT), with both retailers expressing the need for more in-person collaboration.

Those moves illustrate a reprioritization of corporate culture, said Ernie Owens, associate professor in the Department of Management at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.