In the News: Feature Story on St. Thomas’ Transition to D-I, Growth as National Brand

Twin Cities Business magazine recently spoke with multiple leaders at the University of St. Thomas about the transition to D-I athletics and growing national visibility for the university amid multiple challenges facing the higher education market.

From the article:

St. Thomas has been in growth mode for decades, but its ambitious move to NCAA Division 1 is less about sport than its future as a national brand ...

... Vangsgard says UST likens the D1 move to investing in a startup. It took a similar approach with other initiatives over the years, from opening its Minneapolis and Rome campuses to launching the schools of law, engineering, and health ...