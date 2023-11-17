In the News: Glenn Caruso on the Upcoming St. Thomas Football Game

Glenn Caruso, head coach of the University of St. Thomas football team, recently spoke with FOX 9 about the Tommies’ last game on Saturday and how it is special, especially for the seniors on the team.

From the story:

“Frankly we don’t control it because we’re not undefeated this year. We’ve actually lost a game in conference and I’d rather that not been the case but it is what it is,” St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso said Tuesday at practice. “When it gets to game day, that’s not something that you focus on. Once you step on the field, the focus has to be what we can do, that we control, and that’s one of the reasons that we’re in the position we’re in. To be able to be in this position is pretty awesome.”

It’s Senior Day at St. Thomas for 21 players who either four or five years ago, came to the program as Division III players. They’re now two years into playing at the FCS level, went through the physical and mental grind of the COVID-19 pandemic and met the challenge of playing up two divisions.

Caruso plans to honor those players Saturday, even if a few are using an extra year of eligibility and returning for what 2024 could bring.