In the News: New Renderings of the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena

The University of St. Thomas has released new renderings of the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena – the new home for Tommie men’s and women’s basketball and hockey – which is currently under construction on the university’s south campus in St. Paul, Minnesota. KSTP-TV took notice.

From the story:

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena was announced more than a year ago and remains on track to open for the 2025-26 school year on St. Thomas’ south campus, school leaders say. However, the university is now giving a new look at what the arena is expected to look like inside.

In addition to what fans can expect to see, the latest renderings show the locker rooms, training areas, weight rooms and tubs.