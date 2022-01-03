In the News: Gophers and Tommies Face Off on Ice for First Time Ever

The St. Thomas men's hockey team faced the Minnesota Gophers for the first time as a Division I program as reported by WCCO News.



From the article: “For us, we’re just hoping that we can build a program similar to what some of the other programs have built in the state,” said St. Thomas Athletic Director Phil Esten.



St. Thomas and Minnesota have already matched up in swimming, with contests in track and field and baseball still to come. The women’s hockey teams will play a two-game series this coming weekend. Sunday’s game is another step forward for the purple and white.



“At some point in time we’re gonna play against the Gophers in sports like hockey and some other sports, so it’s nice to be able to do it under these premises,” said Esten. “An exhibition game, coming out of the holidays, let the guys get their skates back under them.”