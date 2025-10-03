In the News: Head Men’s Hockey Coach Rico Blasi on Upcoming Season Opener

Rico Blasi, head coach of the University of St. Thomas men’s hockey team, recently spoke to KSTP about the team’s preparedness for their upcoming season opener game Oct. 4 against St. Cloud State.

From the interview:

The University of St. Thomas men’s hockey team is now eligible for the NCAA Tournament and they have a realistic chance to earn an automatic bid. This is their fifth year of D-I hockey.

After a trip to the Mason Cup Final last season, the Tommies have been picked to finish first in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association in the preseason coaches poll. The media picked the Tommies to finish second behind last year’s champion Minnesota State Mavericks.

“If you want to be the best, you have to play the best, but we’ve never shied away from that,” said Blasi regarding the game coming up Oct. 4.