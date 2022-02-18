In the News: Jerry Organ on the Decline in Law School Transfers

Law professor Jerry Organ commented for The National Jurist on the drop in the number of students transferring between law schools.



From the article: Jerry Organ, a law professor at University of St. Thomas School of Law – Minneapolis and a regular commentator on legal education, said in a recent analysis that schools don’t have to rely on transfers as much, given the heft of entering classes.



“This [drop] may partly be attributable to the larger and stronger first-year applicant pool for fall 2021, which may have enabled some law schools both to grow the size of their first-year class while simultaneously increasing their median LSAT,” he wrote. “With a larger group of first-year students anticipated to be joining the law school this fall, some schools may have dialed back their transfer classes a little bit.”



He said the drop is part of a gradual decline from more than 2,100 in 2014 to less than 1,400. There was a slight bump up in 2017 and last year, but otherwise fewer students are transferring.