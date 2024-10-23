In the News: John Abraham Explains Rapid Intensification, Calls for Climate Action After Multiple Hurricanes Hit Florida

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with Earth.Org about the urgent action needed on climate change after Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit Florida hard.

From the story:

Climate change is affecting hurricanes by warming our oceans and melting our ice caps. The warmer ocean water fuels hurricane systems as they form in the open sea. When the storm systems get closer inland, rising sea levels make any resulting flooding more catastrophic. That does not include how hurricane rainfall is going to intensify even more by 2100 if we do not slow climate change down.

John Abraham, professor and program director of mechanical engineering at the University of St. Thomas, told Earth.Org, “as the oceans warm, we can expect that there will be more of these powerful hurricanes and more hurricanes that experience ‘rapid intensification.’ Rapid intensification occurs when storms increase in strength quickly, often right before landfall.” ...

Global warming is past the point of no return, but that does not mean we cannot work together to ease its rapid development.