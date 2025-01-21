In the News: John Abraham on Record Ocean Temperatures and Minnesota’s Wild Weather

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined WCCO-TV to discuss his annual global ocean warming study and explain how ocean temperatures impact climate change in Minnesota, even though it’s not near the ocean.

“Minnesota is getting wilder weather and we’re getting precipitation in heavier downbursts. So in the past, you’d get a bunch of small rainstorms – now you’re getting one deluge followed by a drought period. And we’re seeing that effect in our homeowners insurance rates. Homeowners insurance companies have lost money seven out of the last eight years here in Minnesota. So weather is wilder here in Minnesota, even though we’re not close to the ocean.”