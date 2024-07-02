In the News: John Abraham on the Increase in Extreme Rainfall Events

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined WCCO Radio to discuss green energy solutions and how climate change is contributing to the extremely wet weather being seen across Minnesota and much of the country this summer.

“As the air warms, the air becomes more humid, and more humid air gives you heavier rainfall events. ... It’s the heaviest of the heavy that cause the problems. ... Those are increasing dramatically across our country. ... We’re having more of these extreme rainfall events and it’s those that we care most about because they lead to flooding and heavy damage.”