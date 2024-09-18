In the News: John Abraham on the Lack of Environmental Discussion in Presidential Debate

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with ABC News about how former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris missed the chance to discuss how environmental policies and green energy could affect both the economy and efforts to fight climate change.

From the story:

Climate change remains on the backburner of the 2024 election following little mention of environmental policy during the first – and possibly only – debate between the two presidential candidates.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off for the first time on Tuesday night from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, where neither candidate dedicated ample time to addressing what they would do to reduce the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and bolster the clean energy industry. ...