In the News: John Abraham on Water Vapor as a Greenhouse Gas

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined meteorologist Paul Huttner on MPR's Climate Cast to discuss how water vapor is driving more extreme weather around the world and in Minnesota.

"As we warm the planet, that's actually causing the oceans to put more water vapor into the atmosphere. So as the planet warms, the world is becoming more humid. And the second thing to know is humidity itself is a greenhouse gas... it happens to be a naturally occurring one related to the temperature."