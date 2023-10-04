Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Story In the News

In the News: John Abraham on Water Vapor as a Greenhouse Gas

Posted on By Media Mentions

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined meteorologist Paul Huttner on MPR's Climate Cast to discuss how water vapor is driving more extreme weather around the world and in Minnesota.

MPR News Logo

From the story:

"As we warm the planet, that's actually causing the oceans to put more water vapor into the atmosphere. So as the planet warms, the world is becoming more humid. And the second thing to know is humidity itself is a greenhouse gas... it happens to be a naturally occurring one related to the temperature."

Listen Online

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications