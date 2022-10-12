From the article: These cases all stem back to March 9, 2020, the day that U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman announced the massive sweep of indictments saying, “These defendants engaged in this conduct not for the love of the sport, and certainly not out of concern for the horses, but for money. And it was the racehorses that paid the price for the defendant’s greed. The care and respect due to the animals competing, as well as the integrity of racing, are matters of deep concern to the people of this district and to this office.”