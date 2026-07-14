In the News: John Wendt on Minnesota’s Professional Volleyball Growth

John Wendt, professor emeritus of sports and entertainment law at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal about the arrival of two professional women’s volleyball franchises in Minnesota. Wendt discussed why the state’s strong volleyball tradition, passionate fan base and continued investment in women’s sports position it to support both leagues.

From the article:

John Wendt, a professor emeritus of sports and entertainment law at the University of St. Thomas and a longtime observer of Minnesota volleyball, also believes the market can support both teams.

He said the presence of two leagues should be viewed as a validation of Minnesota’s standing in the sport. He noted that the influx of investment into professional volleyball suggests investors see long-term potential in the sport. Both leagues have secured national media deals and attracted ownership groups with ties to major professional sports franchises.

“There’s a lot of money going in,” Wendt said. “People are seeing investment opportunities.”

He added that unlike professional basketball or hockey, women’s volleyball does not compete locally with a men’s professional counterpart.