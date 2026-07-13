In the News: Julie Jonas on Conviction Integrity Reviews

Julie Jonas, an associate professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with KSTP about the suspension of Minnesota’s statewide Conviction Review Unit. Jonas discussed the role conviction integrity reviews play in identifying wrongful convictions, the challenges facing people seeking to have their cases reconsidered, and why independent review remains an important safeguard in the justice system.

From the story:

She said the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office also played a role in those exonerations.

For people whose cases were still under review, Jonas said the shutdown will be devastating. “If a lot of time has been invested in their case and now the Conviction Review Unit is shutting down, it must be incredibly frustrating,” she said. “If someone was just at the beginning of the process, then they are back to square one.”

Jonas said her advice to people still fighting for their freedom is simple. “If you are innocent, do not give up hope. Contact the Innocence Project. If your family or you have the wherewithal, hire an attorney, but be careful. Make sure that you are hiring a good attorney,” she said. “I really think that innocence cases will ultimately prevail.”