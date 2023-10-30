In the News: Julie Jonas on Mary Moriarty’s Prosecution Philosophies

Julie Jonas, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with KARE 11 about Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s progressive approach to prosecution.

From the story:

“This is what she ran on but now other people in the system are not allowing her to fulfill the platforms of her campaign,” said assistant professor Julie Jonas from the University of St. Thomas Law School.

Jonas points out a key piece of Moriarty’s platform was considering brain development when assessing crimes committed by juveniles and was elected to be a progressive prosecutor.

“And that was very clearly her platform,” Jonas said.