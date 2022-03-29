In the News: Julie Sullivan on Her Legacy at St. Thomas

St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan was interviewed by the Star Tribune on her time at St. Thomas and legacy that she will leave behind for the university.



From the article: Sullivan, the first lay president and first female president in University of St. Thomas history, leaves June 1 to achieve the same firsts at Santa Clara University in California. But it's her work to raise the profile of Minnesota's largest private university to that of nationally known schools like Marquette and Villanova that may cement her legacy.



Record enrollment. A prolific building program. Making the unprecedented leap from NCAA Div. III athletics to Div. I — all done, she said, to give St. Thomas a national identity.



It is what she may be most proud of during her nine years leading the school at the western end of Summit Avenue, she said in a recent interview with Eye On St. Paul.