In the News: Karyn McCoy on TikTok’s Influence Over Career Choices

University of St. Thomas Associate Vice President of Alumni, Career and Corporate Engagement Karyn McCoy recently spoke with WCCO Radio about the influence that TikTok has been having on college students’ career choices and how they find it more reliable than other sources. She discussed the positives and negatives of this approach.

“Well surprisingly yes, you wouldn’t think that TikTok has come a long way from what we think of as a platform for dance videos, and social media in general is a great resource for career advice. We often think of LinkedIn, but according to research ...

“Go where the information is interesting and go where you can find sources that are relevant for you and relatable to you,” McCoy said.