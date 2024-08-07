In the News: Kim Vrudny on New Holocaust and Genocide Studies Minor at St. Thomas

Kim Vrudny, associate dean and professor of theology at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about why the new holocaust and genocide studies minor at the University of St. Thomas was created.

“One of the reasons we created the minor is because we’re living in dangerous times. We want all of our students to be well educated and we think that this minor is going to enable our students to learn about what is happening in countries immediately before a genocide occurs and to be able to detect concerning patterns.”