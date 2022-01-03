In the News: Kyle Goldschmidt on Consumers Returning Products

Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management Kyle Goldschmidt commented for the Star Tribune on how the increase in retail returns by consumers following the holidays impacts the supply chain.



From the article: "A lot of the innovation that we saw in getting product to customers ... that's not the same for the reverse supply chain," said Kyle Goldschmidt, an assistant professor in the Department of Operations and Supply Chain Management at the University of St. Thomas. "It's always been this laborious, slow process. You are starting to see a lot more innovation there."