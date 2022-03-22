In the News: Law Student Comments on Supreme Court Nomination

St. Thomas law school student Tobi Ladipo spoke with WCCO News about the significance of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson being the first Black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court.



From the article: “As far as looking at her LSAT scores, I think it’s a bit ridiculous, because I believe for the other justices there has never been such a controversy,” first-year St. Thomas School of Law student Tobi Ladipo said.



Watching the hearings in between classes, Ladipo is encouraged by what she’s seen.



“Seeing someone who is of darker complexion just like, you know, looks like an average Black woman who has dreads, it’s really inspiring to know that you can be yourself to the full extent on how you look physically and still be considered for these positions,” Ladipo said.