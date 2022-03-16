In the News: Law Student Sarah Murtada on No-Knock Warrants

Law student Sarah Murtada commented for KSTP News on a new warrant and entry policy for Minneapolis police that has been proposed by Mayor Jacob Frey.



From the article: Since the shooting death of Locke, Jenkins along with other city council members have met with Knock First Minnesota – a non-partisan group part of the University of St. Thomas School of Law. The mission of the initiative is to end the use of no-knock warrants in Minnesota through legislation.



“We know that if we can get a ban, both here in Minneapolis and around the state, that we can save lives,” Sarah Murtada, law student at UST and member of Knock First Minnesota, said about mayor Frey’s proposal.



Murtada and her team’s vision is that “every Minnesotan will have the opportunity to answer the door.”



She worries these changes won’t deliver that as searches will still be allowed at night – adding those searches are done to surprise people, taking away that level of safety.



Watch the interview below: