In the News: Manjeet Rege Featured in Panel Discussion on Artificial Intelligence

Manjeet Rege: AI has been around for a very long time. For the longest amount of time, there was this fear that it’s going to impact only the blue-collar jobs, but now there is this risk of white-collar jobs also getting displaced. Until two years ago, nobody would have thought about writing an English prompt that will create a template of code. So that may not necessarily displace software engineers, but what we know now is that a human+AI combination will lead to four times more output compared to a human only.