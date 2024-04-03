In the News: Manjeet Rege on Baltimore Bridge Audio Deepfakes

Manjeet Rege, professor of software engineering and data science at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with Newsweek about fake 911 calls from the collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore, providing some insight into how audio deepfakes can be detected.

From the story:

This call is fake. The changes in tone of voice, accent, and irregular speech patterns throughout strongly indicate that the content has been artificially created, aside from the unusual premise of the call.

Newsweek sent the TikTok to AI experts for their thoughts.

Professor Manjeet Rege, director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, told Newsweek there are several signs to indicate whether a 911 call is fake.