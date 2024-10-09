In the News: Manjeet Rege on Effective Enterprise AI Implementation

Manjeet Rege, professor of software engineering and data science at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with TechTarget about how many companies are eager to use artificial intelligence but often struggle with implementation.

Enterprise executives increasingly embrace artificial intelligence, yet their ability to harness AI remains elusive in many cases.

Consider some figures from the 2024 report “Scaling AI Initiatives Responsibly,” published by research firm IDC. It found that organizations with mature AI practices – dubbed AI Masters – still have a 13% failure rate on average. Those considered AI Emergents have an even higher failure rate, at 20%.

There are multiple reasons for those failure rates, according to the report and numerous executive advisers. Reasons range from poor data quality to cultural aversion to AI use. ...

Many organizations do not have the necessary technology or knowledge to identify and seize upon the opportunities that come with AI. Nor do they have the necessary skills and know-how to identify and mitigate the risks.

“So first assess organizational AI readiness and capabilities,” said Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science at the University of St. Thomas and director of its Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence.