In the News: Manjeet Rege on Reports of Artificial Intelligence Posing Bioweapon Risks

Manjeet Rege, software engineering and data science professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with AI Business about the possibilities of artificial intelligence helping to plan a bioweapons attack.

From the story:

Among the darkest nightmares of AI skeptics is a scenario in which the technology could be used to destroy humanity.

The apocalyptic concerns about AI are coming into sharper focus with recent claims by the Rand Corporation think tank that chatbots could help plan an attack with biological weapons. As worries grow about the potential misuse of AI tools, some experts agree that bioweapons could pose a danger.