In the News: Manjeet Rege Op-Ed on the Future of Learning in EdTech Digest

The World Economic Forum’s stark projection that 39% of today’s core skills will become obsolete by 2030 forces us to confront a fundamental question: How do we prepare learners for a future we’re still trying to understand? The answer lies not in choosing between human connection and technological innovation, but in thoughtfully integrating both.

One of the most damaging misconceptions plaguing educational discourse is the fear that AI will make students lazy or less creative. This anxiety driven narrative misses the transformative potential of what we might call the “human AI human” approach, where artificial intelligence serves as a powerful amplifier of human reflection and creativity, not a replacement for it. ...



Perhaps more importantly, we must remember that even the most sophisticated AI systems operate through pattern recognition and statistical modeling: They lack true understanding, creativity or emotional intelligence. This fundamental limitation isn’t a weakness to overcome but a feature that preserves the irreplaceable value of human judgment and oversight.