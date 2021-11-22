Marcella de la Torre headshot.
In the News: Marcella de la Torre on Collaborative Work

Faculty member of the Opus College of Business Marcella de la Torre wrote a column for the Star Tribune on how managers can improve collaborative work among their employees.

From the article: Collaboration is a win-win, whether you are a business owner, consultant, educator or nonprofit leader. Our natural tendency is to become siloed when we are facing tough decisions, adverse or unforeseen events and crisis situations. The business environment is becoming more complex with the fast-changing environment, including the economy, diverse societies, technology and market trends.

