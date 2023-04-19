Story In the News

In the News: Mark Osler on Texas Governor’s Push for Pardon of Murder Convict

Mark Osler, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with The Associated Press about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s unusual push to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant convicted in the 2020 killing of an armed protester. 

From the story:

Abbott presented the dangled pardon as a defense of Texan’s right to defend themselves. Legal experts, however, said that looks like a pretense.

“It’s pretty unusual for a governor to step in and preempt a jury verdict,” said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. “The politics are right there at the surface.”

