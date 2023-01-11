In the News: Mark Osler on the First Death Penalty Trial Under Biden's Administration

University of St. Thomas School of Law professor and former federal prosecutor, Mark Osler, recently spoke with The New York Times and commented on the actions taken by Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue the death penalty, contradicting President Biden’s campaign against capital punishment.

“What the administration is doing is thinking, we can crack the door open for this one case,” said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis. “History tells us that a door that’s cracked open tends to be shoved open over time.”