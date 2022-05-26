President Biden signed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Wednesday in light of the two year anniversary of George Floyd's murder. The executive order bans use of chokeholds, restricts no-knock warrants, and requires tracking use of force data, among others, in federal law enforcement agencies.

School of Law Professor Mark Osler spoke with WCCO on the act. “'The general tenor of this is important. Two years ago we had great hopes that something good would come out of this tragedy, that there would be broad reform,” he said. “But what we’ve seen is what’s represented by this executive order—it’s been largely baby steps and there is a lot more work to do.'”