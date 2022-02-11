Mark Osler debates federal narcotic sentencing at the Hot Topics: Federal Sentencing event held at the School of Law on Thursday, September 25, 2015.
Story In the News

In the News: Mark Osler on the Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Posted on By Media Mentions

Law professor Mark Osler commented for USA Today on the federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers J.Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, who are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.

From the Article: "They're breaking new ground. This is a threshold case," said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Legal experts who spoke to USA Today said the trial highlights the need for better intervention training and changes to the culture of silence that prevents police officers from addressing misconduct.

Read More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications