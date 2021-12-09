In the News: Mark Osler on Video Footage in the Kim Potter Trial

Law professor Mark Osler commented for KSTP News on the significance of the body cam footage that will be used as evidence in the Kim Potter trial.



From the article: The moments leading up to Daunte Wright's death were played for the world when the Brooklyn Center Police Department released video captured by former officer Kimberly Potter’s body camera. The Department shared video of the traffic stop on April 12, 2021, a day after the shooting happened.



“There's a video at the center of it,” said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. “It’s something that all of us probably have already seen in real time and that is, in the end, what the defense is probably going to stand on, and what the prosecution has to fight through.”