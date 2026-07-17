In the News: Mike Porter on Minnesota’s National Image

Mike Porter, a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal about a new survey suggesting younger workers are increasingly open to relocating to Minnesota. Porter discussed how national attention over the past year may have shaped perceptions of the state and why Minnesota’s reputation could play a growing role in attracting future talent.

From the article:

Minnesota’s time in the national spotlight over the past year appears to have increased the state’s appeal among younger workers. ...

Mike Porter, a marketing and business communication professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business in Minneapolis, said the findings suggest younger respondents may have been reacting less to Minnesota’s business climate than to broader impressions of the state formed over the past year.

“The folks that appreciate what happened after January … that changes the perspective about who the people here are in general,” he said.