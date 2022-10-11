Civil Engineering Professor Mohsen Tahmasebi Nasab
In the News: Mohsen Tahmasebi Nasab on the Mississippi's Ongoing Drought

School of Engineering Assistant Professor Mohsen Tahmasebi Nasab was quoted in a story regarding a potential halt in the supply chain across the Mississippi River due to the ongoing drought.

From the story: Last week, there were nearly 150 vessels and more than 2,250 barges in a queue to float through stretches of the Mississippi River near Memphis to Vicksburg, Mississippi, where traffic jams had ensued, the U.S. Coast Guard announced in a statement.

Regions along the river from Minnesota to Louisiana have been receiving below-average rainfall since August, Mohsen Tahmasebi Nasab told ABC News.

An aerial view of the Minneapolis skyline and the Mississippi River taken Sept. 23, 2012. (Mike Ekern/University of St. Thomas)

