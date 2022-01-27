In the News: Nakeisha S. Lewis on Diversity in NFL Top Positions

University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business Associate Dean Nakeisha S. Lewis, PhD, was interviewed by KARE-TV on the hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as Vikings general manager and what the move says about diversity and inclusion in the NFL.

Adofo-Mensah was one of four men of color who interviewed for the general manager position.

From the story:

"I think it makes a huge impact,” University of St. Thomas Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ambassador Dr. Nakeisha Lewis says.

Dr. Lewis says many organizations have talked the talk for years when it comes to diversity and inclusion, but many haven't always walked the walk.

She says the NFL is starting to take action and owners are now taking meaningful steps toward creating a more inclusive environment for top executives and coaches.