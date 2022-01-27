associate dean nakeisha lewis
Story In the News

In the News: Nakeisha S. Lewis on Diversity in NFL Top Positions

Posted on By Heidi Enninga '14

University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business Associate Dean Nakeisha S. Lewis, PhD, was interviewed by KARE-TV on the hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as Vikings general manager and what the move says about diversity and inclusion in the NFL.

KARE11 logo

Adofo-Mensah was one of four men of color who interviewed for the general manager position.

From the story:

"I think it makes a huge impact,” University of St. Thomas Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ambassador Dr. Nakeisha Lewis says.

Dr. Lewis says many organizations have talked the talk for years when it comes to diversity and inclusion, but many haven't always walked the walk.

She says the NFL is starting to take action and owners are now taking meaningful steps toward creating a more inclusive environment for top executives and coaches.

"Folks are expecting that work to be done. It's no longer that we can make statements, but people are looking for receipts and examples of how that is changing in your systems,” Dr. Lewis says.

Watch More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications