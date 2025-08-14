In the News: Nicole Kettwick on Vance Boelter Trial

Nicole Kettwick, University of St. Thomas School of Law adjunct faculty member, spoke to WCCO-TV about the complexities of bringing Vance Boelter to trial.

From the interview:

Vance Boelter, the man charged in the deadly Minnesota lawmaker shootings, pleaded not guilty in federal court last week.

Nicole Kettwick, an adjunct professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and managing partner at Brandt Kettwick Defense, discussed the complexity of his case with Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield.