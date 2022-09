People magazine recently selected the best books to read for fall 2022 and Call Him Jack, co-authored by Dr. Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative, and Michael Long, made the list under the young adult category. Call Him Jack, a biography about baseball legend Jackie Robinson, is described by the publisher as "an enthralling, eye-opening portrayal of this barrier-breaking American hero as a lifelong, relentlessly proud fighter for Black justice and civil rights."