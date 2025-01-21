In the News: Phil Esten on Shortened Provisional Period for Full Transition to D-I Athletics

Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics at the University of St. Thomas, was recently quoted in a story from the Minnesota Star Tribune about the NCAA’s decision to shorten the transitional period for institutions moving to D-I.

From the story:

Wednesday’s vote, if upheld through a few final steps, means the Tommies men’s and women’s basketball teams, for example, would be eligible to compete in their respective 2026 NCAA tournaments.

The St. Thomas men’s team is 14-5 overall and 4-0 in Summit League play. The Tommies men have played in the Summit League tournament the past two years but have been ineligible for the automatic NCAA tournament bid that goes to the Summit League tournament champion.